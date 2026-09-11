Axalta Names Deep Ruby Red ‘Redefined’ as its Global Automotive Color of the Year

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) unveiled Redefined, a saturated ruby red, as its 2027 Global Automotive Color of the Year, introducing the finish Sept. 8 at Automechanika Frankfurt.

Axalta said the finish catches and reflects light with a subtle sparkle, producing depth and dimension the company characterizes as jewel-like. It described the color as a contemporary reading of red that keeps the emotional weight associated with the family while pushing it toward a more restrained, modern look.

“Redefined represents where we see automotive color going, expressive and individual, but still refined and timeless,” said Matthew Boland, vice president of global refinish technology at Axalta. “The deepness of the ruby tone combined with its luminosity and depth creates a color that comes alive with the vehicle.”

The company positioned Redefined as an evolution of Radiant Red, the color that opened its Global Automotive Color of the Year program 13 years ago. Advances in pigments, effect technologies and color science since then have made the red family richer and more dimensional, according to Axalta, which said its color experts draw on color science, consumer research and global design trends to translate forecasts into coatings that manufacturers can produce at scale.

“It’s a great example of how we can take a familiar color and use the art and science of coatings to give it an entirely new perspective,” Boland said.