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SEMA Widens ADAS Symposium to Automakers, Safety Researchers and Repair Groups

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The Specialty Equipment Market Association’s second annual ADAS Symposium drew 63 attendees representing 47 companies and organizations, broadening a forum that debuted in May 2025 as a discussion of the calibration and compatibility problems facing aftermarket service, repair and vehicle-modification businesses.

Co-hosted by MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, the Sept. 9 event brought in vehicle manufacturers, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, SAE International, the Equipment and Tool Institute and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists — organizations largely absent from a year-one roster centered on the modification and service trades. Companies working in ADAS testing, diagnostics, calibration, software, technical training and

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