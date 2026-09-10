Norfolk CBP Officers Seize Over $100,000 in Radiators Imported Under Stolen Identities

Over 1000 automotive radiators confiscated by Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 1,043 automotive radiators and 420 dehumidifiers at Norfolk, Va., on Aug. 25 after determining both shipments were imported using the stolen identities of two American citizens. CBP trade experts appraised the goods at a combined $292,023.

The radiators were declared at $5,775 and destined for an address in Cheyenne, Wyo.; trade experts at CBP’s Center of Excellence and Expertise appraised them at $110,176. The 420 high-capacity 70-pint dehumidifiers were declared at $10,080, bound for an address in Artesia, Calif., and appraised at $181,847.