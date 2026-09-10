Genuine Parts Names Leaders of Automotive and Industrial Businesses as Company Prepares to Separate

Genuine Parts Company named the leadership teams and board leadership for the two companies it will create when it separates its automotive and industrial businesses, appointing board member Court Carruthers chief executive officer-elect of the automotive company and moving chairman and CEO Will Stengel to the industrial side.

The Sept. 9 announcement also settled the naming question the company left open in February. The automotive business will keep the Genuine Parts Company name, and the industrial business will operate as Motion. The separation remains targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

GPC distributes replacement parts through the NAPA network across