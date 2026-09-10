Fix Auto UK Adds Degree Apprentices in Program Developed with Admiral Insurance

Fix Auto UK has taken on its first two degree apprentices, pairing paid employment with a university degree in a program the franchise network developed with insurer Admiral.
Tiah Glasgow and Dominic Khan started in early September. Glasgow is pursuing a digital marketing degree apprenticeship and reports to Brand
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