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Fix Auto UK Adds Degree Apprentices in Program Developed with Admiral Insurance

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Fix Auto UK has taken on its first two degree apprentices, pairing paid employment with a university degree in a program the franchise network developed with insurer Admiral.

Ian Pugh, Managing Director for the Advantage Group of Companies that Fix Auto UK lies within, ushers in a new era in recruitment with the vehicle repair sectors’ first degree apprentices Tiah Glasgow (right) and Dominic Khan (second left) with their respective mentors Helen Smith (second right) and Rickesh Chohan (left).

Tiah Glasgow and Dominic Khan started in early September. Glasgow is pursuing a digital marketing degree apprenticeship and reports to Brand

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