Agero Partners With MOTER to Link Connected Vehicle Crash Data to Roadside Dispatch and Claims

Agero has partnered with MOTER Technologies Inc. to route connected vehicle data into roadside dispatch, accident assistance and claims intake, the companies said Sept. 10. The partnership is built on Urgently, the digital roadside assistance platform Agero acquired April 28.

The integration is designed to trigger digital roadside and accident assistance automatically when a connected vehicle reports an incident, and to assemble a data-backed claims package at the same time. That moves tow dispatch and first notice of loss (FNOL) to the moment of the crash rather than the customer phone call that follows, and gives insurers a vehicle-derived account