VIVE Collision Reaches 81 Locations With Vermont Acquisition

VIVE Collision has acquired Jasmin Auto Body in White River Junction, Vt., a deal announced Sept. 9 that brings the Northeast multiple shop operator to 81 locations and deepens its presence in Vermont’s Upper Valley. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The purchase is VIVE’s second announced acquisition in seven days.

Jasmin Auto Body was founded in 1969 and has served White River Junction and the surrounding Upper Valley for more than five decades, growing from a local garage into an established repair operation. It will trade as Jasmin Auto Body, Powered by VIVE.

“As VIVE continues to grow, we remain