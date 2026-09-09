Fix Network Opens First NOVUS Crystal Glass Location in British Columbia

Fix Network has opened the first location to carry its NOVUS Crystal Glass banner, an automotive glass and calibration facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia, about 10 months after the franchisor announced the partnership joining NOVUS Glass and Crystal Glass Canada Ltd.

The opening starts the conversion of the two brands’ Western Canada footprints into a single network. Twelve Crystal Glass locations and five NOVUS Glass locations in British Columbia are in the process of transitioning to the new banner, which will bring the brand to 18 service centers in the province and consolidate windshield replacement and advanced driver assistance system