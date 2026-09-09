Banned Chinese Air Bag Inflator Linked to 11th U.S. Death

First inflator found in a Chevrolet Equinox.

A defective Chinese-made replacement air bag inflator ruptured in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox during an Aug. 27 crash in Dallas, killing the driver and marking the 11th U.S. death tied to inflators carrying the DTN60DB identifier, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Sept. 3.

The crash was otherwise survivable, according to the agency. It is also the first fatal rupture recorded outside the Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata, the two models involved in all 10 previous deaths and three severe injuries. NHTSA has said it cannot confirm the risk is limited to