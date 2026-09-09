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Automakers Ask Congress to Ban Chinese Connected Vehicles Before Session Ends

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The Alliance for Automotive Innovation urged congressional leaders Sept. 3 to enact a permanent ban on the sale, import and manufacture of Chinese connected vehicles, hardware and software before the 119th Congress concludes.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation President and CEO John Bozzella made the request in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The association represents most manufacturers producing vehicles sold in the U.S., along with major suppliers and technology companies.

Restrictions on China-linked connected vehicles already exist as a Commerce Department regulation. Writing

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