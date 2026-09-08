CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Root and Carvana Extend Embedded Insurance Agreement Through 2028

Root and Carvana Extend Embedded Insurance Agreement Through 2028

By Leave a Comment

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) has extended its exclusive embedded insurance partnership with online used-vehicle retailer Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) to at least August 2028, the companies announced Sept. 1. The program has sold more than 200,000 policies since launching in 2022.

Root Insurance logoThe product, Carvana Insurance Built with Root, places an auto insurance quote inside Carvana’s online vehicle-purchase flow, letting buyers bind coverage at the point of sale rather than shopping for it separately. Root described the transaction as a three-click purchase and characterized it as an industry first.

“The program results, paired with this renewal, demonstrate the power of giving

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey