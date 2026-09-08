Root and Carvana Extend Embedded Insurance Agreement Through 2028

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) has extended its exclusive embedded insurance partnership with online used-vehicle retailer Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) to at least August 2028, the companies announced Sept. 1. The program has sold more than 200,000 policies since launching in 2022.

The product, Carvana Insurance Built with Root, places an auto insurance quote inside Carvana’s online vehicle-purchase flow, letting buyers bind coverage at the point of sale rather than shopping for it separately. Root described the transaction as a three-click purchase and characterized it as an industry first.

“The program results, paired with this renewal, demonstrate the power of giving