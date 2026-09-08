Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Firms Late in August, Ends 0.4% Above Year Ago

Late-month strength reverses a flat midmonth reading

Wholesale used-vehicle prices strengthened in the closing weeks of August, leaving the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) at 208.2 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported Sept. 8. The index finished 0.9% below July and 0.4% above August 2025.

The full-month reading reverses the flat midmonth report, when the index stood at 207.4 and had drawn even with year-ago levels for the first time this year. Values remain below the March peak of 215.3, the highest level since the summer of 2023, and below July’s close of