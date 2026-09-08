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California Bureau of Automotive Repair Suspends Third Los Angeles Repair Dealer Over Fraudulent Safety Inspections on Rebuilt Total Loss Vehicles

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A California administrative law judge has suspended the license of Los Angeles-based automotive repair dealer Industry Smog after a Bureau of Automotive Repair investigation found the business performed fraudulent vehicle safety systems inspections and issued 15 certificates of compliance without performing the required inspections.

Bureau of Automotive Repair logoThe certificates at issue are the documents that clear rebuilt total losses for registration. Vehicles declared a total loss by an insurer and then repaired — revived salvage vehicles — must pass a safety systems inspection before the Department of Motor Vehicles will register them and return them to the road. A certificate issued without that

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