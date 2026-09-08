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ASA Details NACE/CARS Session Lineup for Sept. 29 San Antonio Event

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The Automotive Service Association has named the speakers and session topics for its rebooted NACE/CARS event that will be held Sept. 29 at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas, filling in a program built around eight interactive roundtable and small-group sessions rather than classroom presentations.

NACE | CARSThe subject matter tracks the operational pressures that determine whether a repair is performed correctly and paid for: advanced driver assistance systems, increasingly complex OEM repair procedures, changing insurance and claims processes, artificial intelligence, government regulation and profitability. Attendees select four of the eight sessions.

The day opens with a panel discussion,

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