Triple-I Affordability Index Puts Personal Auto Insurance at 1.7% of Median Household Income

Interactive website provides state level view of insurance costs and market conditions.
The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) launched an interactive Insurance Affordability Index Sept. 2 that measures personal auto and homeowners insurance costs against median household income in every state, with data running through 2025.
Nationally, the index puts personal auto insurance at 1.7% of median household income, up 9% since 2020. Homeowners insurance accounts for 2.4%, up 24% over the same period. Triple-I said the national averages conceal wide differences among states driven by variations in risk, claims costs and market conditions.
Repair costs sit in the index as
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