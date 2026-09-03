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Pennsylvania Attorney General Files Contempt Petition Against Philadelphia Towing Companies

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Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Sept. 3 that his office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection has filed a contempt petition against a group of Philadelphia towing companies, alleging they breached a 2022 court order by continuing to tow vehicles from areas that were not clearly marked and to charge excessive fees. The petition seeks monetary relief totaling more than $220,000.

Pennsylvania Attorney GeneralThe figure represents a sharp escalation over the original resolution. When the office announced the settlement in April 2022, the defendants agreed to pay $9,000 in restitution and costs and were assessed a suspended civil penalty of $14,500. The

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