Lemonade Launches Both Car and Autonomous Car Insurance in Missouri

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) said Sept. 2 that it has launched its Lemonade Car auto insurance product in Missouri and, on the same day, its Autonomous Car product, which gives Tesla owners in the state 50% off every mile driven using Full Self-Driving (Supervised).

“Missouri drivers are getting Lemonade Car and Lemonade Autonomous Car at the same time, which is a first for us,” said Shai Wininger, president and co-founder of Lemonade.

Missouri is the second new state for Lemonade Car in a week. The carrier added Florida on Aug. 26, a launch it said brought the Car footprint