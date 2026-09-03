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Florida Policyholders Paid Nearly $3 Billion Less in 2025, APCIA-Commissioned Study Finds

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Florida homeowners and personal auto policyholders paid nearly $3 billion less for coverage in 2025 than they did a year earlier, according to an actuarial study commissioned by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) released Sept. 2 that credits the state’s 2022 and 2023 legal system reforms for the decline.

The sharpest reductions the study documents are in what it costs insurers to handle auto claims. Florida-domiciled carriers paid 2.0 cents in defense and cost containment expense for every dollar of private passenger auto liability loss in 2025, down from 4.6 cents in 2021 and the lowest ratio in

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