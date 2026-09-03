Classic Collision CEO Anderson Named Master of Ceremonies for November 2 MSO Symposium

Brad Anderson, chief executive officer of Classic Collision, will serve as master of ceremonies at the 15th annual MSO Symposium on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. The Automotive Service Association hosts the one-day conference, which takes place ahead of the SEMA and AAPEX trade shows.

Anderson took the top job at Classic Collision on June 2, arriving from outside the collision repair industry after a career spanning transportation services, roadside retail and recreational manufacturing.

He succeeded Toan Nguyen, who stepped down after seven years as chief executive and moved to the company’s board of directors. Anderson most recently was president