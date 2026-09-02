VIVE Collision Reaches 80 Locations with Pennsylvania Acquisition

Acquires first facility in Pittsburgh market.

VIVE Collision has acquired Joe DiIorio Auto Body in Homestead, Pa., a deal announced Sept. 2 that brings the Northeast multiple shop operator to 80 locations and gives it its first collision repair facility in the greater Pittsburgh market.

Joe DiIorio Auto Body has operated as a family-owned business serving the Mon Valley since 1968. The borough is in Allegheny County, southeast of Pittsburgh. VIVE said the Homestead team will continue serving the market under its existing staff. The company did not disclose financial terms.

“Reaching 80 locations is an important milestone for VIVE,