Root Cuts Florida Auto Insurance Base Rates 15% for 52,000 Policyholders

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) has cut base auto insurance rates in Florida by 15%, a reduction the Columbus, Ohio-based telematics insurer said Aug. 27 will lower premiums for nearly all of the more than 52,000 policyholders it covers in the state.

Eligible customers will save about $400 a year on average, or roughly $21 million in annualized premium across Root’s Florida book, the company said. Root did not disclose when the reduced rates take effect.

The cut is nearly twice the 8% average rate decrease Florida’s five largest auto insurance groups indicated for 2026, and it extends the state’s repricing