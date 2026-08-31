Farmers Links Safety Technology to Costlier Repairs and Premiums in Consumer Guide

The guide names diagnostic scans, calibration and specialized labor as repair cost drivers and tells policyholders those costs flow into rates.

Farmers Insurance published a consumer guide Aug. 31 detailing for policyholders how the cameras, sensors and radar behind advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are making collision repairs more complex and expensive, and that repair costs feed into auto insurance premiums.

The guide lists diagnostic scans before and after repairs, safety-system testing, calibration of cameras, sensors and radar along with additional labor and specialized equipment as work a repair may now involve beyond replacing damaged parts.

The guide pairs five