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Crash Champions Acquires Eighth Collision Repair Center in Mississippi

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Crash Champions has acquired a collision repair facility in Southaven, Miss., formerly Key Collision of Southaven, and began operating the location under its own brand Aug. 31. The repair center at 2363 Stateline Road W. is the Chicago-based multiple shop operator’s eighth location in Mississippi.

Southaven sits on the Tennessee line directly south of Memphis, and the deal extends Crash Champions’ service area into the greater Memphis market. Focus Advisors represented Key Collision of Southaven in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

“As we continue to grow, our priorities remain unchanged: investing in our people, delivering an exceptional experience for

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