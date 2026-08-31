Caliber Expands in New England with Acquisition of 10-Location MSO

Aquisition marks Caliber’s entry into Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Caliber said Aug. 31 it has acquired 10 Key Collision collision repair facilities in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, marking the Lewisville, Texas-based consolidator’s entry into all three states. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal extends Caliber’s reach to a footprint the company now puts at 44 states and gives the largest U.S. collision repair operator a presence in northern New England markets it had not reached through nearly three decades of consolidation.

Key Collision, founded in 1992, operates repair centers in Portland, Maine; Concord, Keene, Manchester, Nashua, Portsmouth,