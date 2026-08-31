ASE Connects Hosts Weekly Beyond the Wrench Podcast

Jay Goninen, vice president of industry advancement at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), is hosting a weekly podcast entitled Beyond the Wrench. The podcast promotes careers in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries.

Each week, Goninen sits down with shop owners, technicians, instructors and professionals in the automotive, diesel and collision industries to have them share their stories, experience and insights.

More information about the podcast is available online.

New episodes are released every Wednesday and are available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and all other major podcast platforms, as well as