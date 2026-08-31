AASP/NJ Wraps Summer Webinar Series on Exit Planning, TPMS and Alignment Revenue

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) closed out its two-session summer webinar series in August with a business-transition course from a certified exit planner and a revenue course adapted from the mechanical seminar the association added to its NORTHEAST trade show in March. Both sessions were free to members.

Both sessions landed on questions that sit outside the claim file. Succession planning determines what an owner takes out of the business at the end, and tire pressure monitoring and alignment work turns a vehicle already in the bay into revenue the shop controls rather than negotiates.