Solera to Deploy Qapter AI Estimating Across Saudi Arabia’s National Motor Claims Platform

Solera has entered a strategic partnership with Najm for Insurance Services, the national platform that manages motor accident reporting and claims services across Saudi Arabia, under which Solera’s Qapter and Intelligent Estimating solutions will be deployed inside Najm’s platform, the companies announced Aug. 18.

“As the national platform supporting Saudi Arabia’s motor insurance ecosystem, Najm has always looked ahead to what our industry needs next,” said Salman Al-Suhaibani, chief business and operations officer at Najm. “By combining our experience and national reach with Solera’s global technology, data and AI capabilities, we can help create a more connected, intelligent and efficient