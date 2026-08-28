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ServiceUp Partners With Stellantis Pro One to Open Franchise Dealer Network to Fleet Repairs

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ServiceUp, the AI-powered fleet repair and maintenance platform, announced Aug. 27 a partnership with Stellantis Pro One, the automaker’s global business unit for light commercial vehicles, that gives every fleet on the platform access to the Stellantis franchise dealer network across the United States, with dispatch, repair tracking and billing handled through ServiceUp.

The agreement brings more than 2,500 Stellantis franchise dealers spanning the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands into ServiceUp’s repair network. Fleet operators can send vehicles directly to any participating dealer, with work orders, status updates and invoicing managed on the platform.

The deal

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