CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Most Profitable States for Auto Insurers in 2024

Most Profitable States for Auto Insurers in 2024

By Leave a Comment

Auto physical damage insurers posted their best year in a decade after three straight years of losses, with only one state in the red.

Private passenger auto physical damage insurance returned to profitability in every state but one in 2024, according to the latest data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), capping a swing of nearly 13 percentage points from the loss insurers reported on the line in 2023.

In its most recent Report on Profitability by Line by State, the NAIC reports that the profit on the insurance transaction for private passenger auto physical damage (APD) coverage

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey