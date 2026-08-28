IIHS Reports Police Undercount Driver Cellphone Use Before Crashes

Drivers are using cellphones in the moments before crashes at least seven times as often as police reports indicate, according to a new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study that linked telematics records from safe-driving apps to police-reported crashes.

The findings mean distracted driving’s contribution to crash frequency — and to the collision claims that follow — is substantially larger than official crash statistics show.

“It’s widely accepted that police reports often fail to capture the role of cellphones in crashes. Many smartphone functions are hard for a witness to see, and drivers are reluctant to admit being distracted,”