Mazda Roadside Assistance Requests to Trigger Slow Down, Move Over Alerts for Approaching Drivers

Mazda North American Operations announced Aug. 27 a collaboration with AAA and HAAS Alert under which a Mazda customer’s roadside assistance request will trigger real-time digital alerts warning approaching motorists that a vehicle is stopped on the roadside ahead.

The feature is available now on all eligible Mazda vehicles with 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. When a customer requests assistance through the MyMazda app or a toll-free phone call, a local AAA-affiliated service provider is dispatched. At the same time, through AAA’s existing safety partnership with HAAS Alert, drivers in supported markets may receive Slow Down, Move Over alerts in vehicles