Mazda Roadside Assistance Requests to Trigger Slow Down, Move Over Alerts for Approaching Drivers

Mazda North American Operations announced Aug. 27 a collaboration with AAA and HAAS Alert under which a Mazda customer’s roadside assistance request will trigger real-time digital alerts warning approaching motorists that a vehicle is stopped on the roadside ahead.
The feature is available now on all eligible Mazda vehicles with 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. When a customer requests assistance through the MyMazda app or a toll-free phone call, a local AAA-affiliated service provider is dispatched. At the same time, through AAA’s existing safety partnership with HAAS Alert, drivers in supported markets may receive Slow Down, Move Over alerts in vehicles
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.