Lemonade Car Insurance Launches in Florida

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) said Aug. 26 that its Lemonade Car auto insurance product is now available in Florida, extending the app-based carrier’s telematics-priced coverage into what the company describes as one of the largest and fastest-growing personal auto markets in the country.

With Florida added, Lemonade said its Car product is now sold in states representing nearly 50% of the U.S. car insurance market. As of CollisionWeek’s June coverage of the company’s Colorado autonomous-vehicle expansion, the standard Car product was available in 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

“Florida is one