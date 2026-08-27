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Lemonade Car Insurance Launches in Florida

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Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) said Aug. 26 that its Lemonade Car auto insurance product is now available in Florida, extending the app-based carrier’s telematics-priced coverage into what the company describes as one of the largest and fastest-growing personal auto markets in the country.

With Florida added, Lemonade said its Car product is now sold in states representing nearly 50% of the U.S. car insurance market. As of CollisionWeek’s June coverage of the company’s Colorado autonomous-vehicle expansion, the standard Car product was available in 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

“Florida is one

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