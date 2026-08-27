J.D. Power Finds Nearly One-Third of Insurance Customers Use AI to Research, Shop and Service Policies

Just 13% of customers say they have used AI to process a claim, even as 29% use it to research coverage and shop for policies.

Nearly one-third of auto and home insurance customers, 29%, have used artificial intelligence tools to research products and coverage, service their accounts, understand what their policy covers before submitting a claim or shop for a quote or new policy, according to the inaugural J.D. Power U.S. AI Insurance Experience Study released Aug. 27. Third-party chatbots and apps are used almost as often as the insurers’ own tools for research and shopping.

The guidance is changing