Auto Glass Now Launches $1 Customer Donation Program Supporting Children’s Hospitals

Auto Glass Now, the Driven Brands auto glass repair, replacement and calibration chain, announced Aug. 26 a nationwide fundraising program that lets customers add a $1 donation for children’s hospitals when paying for service or requesting a quote online.

Donations are collected through the Auto Glass Now Foundation, a division of the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The company said 100% of customer donations will go to children’s hospitals to support healthcare services, programs and resources for children and their families. Neither the release nor the foundation’s web page names the hospitals or hospital network that will receive