State Farm’s Tom Bergeron Joins Plasnomic Plastic Repair Alliance Council

Tom Bergeron, manager of State Farm’s Vehicle Research Facility, has joined Plasnomic’s Plastic Repair Alliance Council, the organization announced Aug. 25.

Bergeron is the fourth insurer representative to join the council since January, following Allstate Auto Technical Claims Director Mike Bundra in January, Allianz UK Network Manager Michael Golding in February and GEICO Senior Director of Physical Damage Claims Derrell Burgin in March.

The appointment puts an insurer research operation that evaluates repair procedures and products directly into a standards body trying to shift more bumper covers, headlamps and trim pieces from replace to repair. Bergeron’s early work at the