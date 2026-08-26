Solera Adds Standalone ADAS Calibration Field to Qapter Estimates Through Azimuth Integration

Solera has integrated Azimuth Claims Solutions’ calibration identification engine and labor time database into its Qapter estimating platform, creating a dedicated field within the line-by-line estimate that breaks out advanced driver assistance systems calibration procedures, operational requirements and labor times separately from the rest of the repair estimate.

The new field, called ADAS Operations, separates calibration work from vehicle diagnostics line items and is available to insurers, independent appraisers, collision repair facilities and multi-shop operators using Qapter Estimating.

“As part of our innovation vision and keeping our customers’ needs in mind, we built a special field within the line-by-line Qapter