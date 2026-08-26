Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Down 1.2% in First Half of August

Wholesale prices draw even with year-ago values as the summer pullback extends

Wholesale used-vehicle prices fell in the first half of August, pulling the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) to 207.4 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported. The 1.2% decline from July left the index even with August 2025, erasing the year-over-year premium that had supported used-vehicle values through the first half of 2026.

The flat reading caps a steady retreat from the spring peak. The index reached 215.3 in March, its highest level since the summer of 2023, before easing through the summer.