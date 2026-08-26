Doan Group Names Ken Loose Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships

The Doan Group, a national provider of auto, specialty vehicle, heavy equipment and property appraisal and adjusting services, announced Aug. 25 that Ken Loose has joined the company as vice president of enterprise partnerships.

Loose, who brings more than two decades of claims and appraisal industry experience, will work with the Covington, Ga.-based company and its regional franchise owners to expand existing client relationships, develop new ones and enhance service delivery, according to the announcement.

The hire adds a dedicated executive for carrier and enterprise accounts at an independent appraisal network that has grown 300% since its 2020 acquisition by