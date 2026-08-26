CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Doan Group Names Ken Loose Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships

Doan Group Names Ken Loose Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships

By 1 Comment

The Doan Group, a national provider of auto, specialty vehicle, heavy equipment and property appraisal and adjusting services, announced Aug. 25 that Ken Loose has joined the company as vice president of enterprise partnerships.

Loose, who brings more than two decades of claims and appraisal industry experience, will work with the Covington, Ga.-based company and its regional franchise owners to expand existing client relationships, develop new ones and enhance service delivery, according to the announcement.

The hire adds a dedicated executive for carrier and enterprise accounts at an independent appraisal network that has grown 300% since its 2020 acquisition by

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Comments

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey