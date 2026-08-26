CAPA Elects Caliber, GEICO Executives to Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) elected two new members to its board of directors, the nonprofit crash parts standard-setting and certification organization announced Aug. 25.

Joining the board are Scott Simpson, senior vice president of central operations at Caliber Collision, and Taylor Davis, senior director of physical damage at GEICO.

CAPA writes the certification standards that determine which aftermarket crash parts carry the CAPA seal, and insurers rely on that certification when specifying non-OEM parts on repair estimates. Insurers hold nine of the board’s 18 seats, collision repairers four and parts distributors two, giving carriers and the repairers who install the parts a direct voice in how the standards evolve.

“CAPA is pleased to welcome Scott and Taylor to the Board,” said Gerry Poirier, CAPA board chair. “Their leadership experience and industry perspectives will be valuable as CAPA continues its mission to support quality and confidence across the collision repair industry.”

CAPA’s board spans distributors, insurers, collision repairers, manufacturers, consumers and quality experts. The organization certifies aftermarket replacement parts against its standards and maintains a separate Technical Committee, which reviews and approves those standards.

Serving on CAPA’s board of directors are: