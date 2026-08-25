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Women’s Industry Network Opens Applications for 2027 Board of Directors

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Application window runs through Sept. 15. Onboarding begins in November ahead of a January 2027 term start.

The Women’s Industry Network is accepting applications for seats on its Board of Directors through Sept. 15, the organization announced Aug. 25. Selected candidates will begin onboarding in November, and their terms will officially begin in January 2027.

The application period is the entry point for collision industry professionals seeking a governance role in the organization that has become the industry’s primary network for attracting, developing and promoting women in collision repair. WIN’s all-volunteer board draws directors from repair facilities, paint, body and

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