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VaraFix Launches AI Estimate Review Platform

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VaraFix has launched an artificial intelligence-based estimate review platform that scans a completed collision repair estimate for commonly missed operations, materials and procedures and returns supporting documentation in about 90 seconds, the Boca Raton, Fla.-based company said Aug. 25.

The company said it was developed by a group of collision industry professionals whose backgrounds include collision repair facility ownership, MSO management, insurance carrier auditing, estimating and repair process development. The founders said they encountered the same problem from different sides of the industry.

“We all arrived at the same conclusion,” a VaraFix spokesperson said. “Body shops perform legitimate repair operations

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