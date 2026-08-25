Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on Canadian Vehicles, Auto Parts and Steel Beginning Jan. 1

Announcement follows the collapse of U.S.-Canada trade talks that would have lowered duties on Canadian cars and light trucks to 15%.
President Donald Trump said that tariffs on all cars, trucks, automotive parts and steel imported from Canada will rise to 50% on Jan. 1, 2027, escalating a trade dispute days after negotiations between the two countries broke down.
Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social embedded above.
“On January First, 2027, Tariffs on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel, will be increased to 50%. Build in the U.S. and there are
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