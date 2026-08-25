GM Restricts Ordering of 12 Electric Vehicle Frame Rail Parts to Collision Repair Network

Bulletin tells insurers to route structural BEV repairs to GM Collision Repair Network shops, drawing scrutiny from the Automotive Body Parts Association.

General Motors has limited ordering of 12 front frame rail service section part numbers used on select electric vehicles to collision repair facilities that are compliant with its Collision Repair Network battery-electric vehicle requirements, and has told insurers to direct structural BEV repairs involving those components to network facilities.

The restriction took effect Aug. 7, according to a bulletin from GM Customer Care & Aftersales dated Aug. 17. The affected part numbers are used on the Cadillac