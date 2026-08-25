Amica Chief Claims Officer Sean Welch to Retire, Acel Silva Named Successor

Amica Mutual Insurance Company announced Aug. 24 that Sean Welch, senior vice president and chief claims officer, will retire at the end of the year after 41 years with the Lincoln, R.I.-based insurer. Acel Silva, a 23-year Amica claims veteran, will succeed him effective Dec. 1.

“Sean’s impact on Amica extends far beyond the Claims department,” said Ted Shallcross III, chairman, president and CEO of Amica. “For four decades, he has exemplified the values that define our company, and we are deeply grateful for his remarkable contributions and the lasting legacy he’ll be leaving behind.”

Amica said Welch has helped