Surventis Signs Cooperation Agreement With Robot Maker NST to Automate Refinish Painting

Surventis has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese robotics manufacturer NST to develop automated painting applications for the automotive refinish market, the companies said Aug. 13, formalizing a collaboration that has already put the coatings maker’s products into robotic paint booths at collision repair facilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The agreement is the first named robotics partnership disclosed by the company since it staked out a role as an integration partner for robotics-enabled paint application in May, when it was still operating as BASF Coatings. It moves that strategy from stated intent to a signed framework.

Surventis and NST