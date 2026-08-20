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Registration Opens for 15th Annual MSO Symposium

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November 2 event in Las Vegas will again precede the SEMA and AAPEX shows.

Advance registration has opened for the 15th annual MSO Symposium, scheduled for Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. The Automotive Service Association hosts the one-day conference, which takes place ahead of the SEMA and AAPEX trade shows.

The symposium is a closed-door meeting limited to consolidator-level management, and the 2026 program tracks the pressures now shaping repair capacity and claim costs. Presentations and panel discussions will cover the economy, recent consolidation trends, the expanding use of artificial intelligence in operations and the evolving claims environment.

“What makes

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