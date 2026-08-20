Mitchell Reports BEV-ICE Repairable Claims Severity Gap Narrowed to Record Low in Q2

The gap in average claims severity between repairable battery electric vehicles and gasoline-powered automobiles narrowed to the lowest level on record in both the U.S. and Canada during the second quarter, according to Mitchell’s Q2 2026 Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report released Aug. 20.

Average repairable severity in the U.S. was $5,684 for BEVs compared with $4,955 for vehicles with an internal combustion engine, a difference of $729. In Canada, BEV severity averaged CA$6,645 against CA$5,411 for ICE automobiles, a gap of CA$1,234. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles averaged $5,022 in the U.S. and mild hybrid electric vehicles $5,033, reversing the