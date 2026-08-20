Focus Advisors Reports Fewer Collision Repair Acquisitions, More Buyers in First Half of 2026

Advisory firm says smaller private equity-backed platforms grew five to seven times faster than the Big Four while EBITDA multiples on premium assets held firm.

Collision repair acquisitions slowed sharply in the first half of 2026, with the industry’s largest consolidators, established regional platforms and new entrants adding a combined 81 locations — down from more than 200 in the first half of 2025 and more than 300 in the first half of 2024 — according to Focus Advisors’ 2026 Mid-Year Review published Aug. 20.

That count excludes Gerber Collision & Glass’ acquisition of the 258-location Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers,