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Solera Launches Qapter Direct Dispatch

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Solera announced the launch Qapter Direct Dispatch, a feature that allows insurers, third-party administrators and independent appraisal companies to send estimate assignments to any collision repair facility or independent appraiser with an email address, regardless of that recipient’s estimating platform, software provider or network affiliation.

The feature reaches repairers operating outside a carrier’s direct repair program and those running competing estimating systems. Recipients complete the estimate in Qapter through a secure one-time authentication rather than in their own software, meaning a facility that writes on another platform would produce that carrier’s estimate in Solera’s system. Insurers dispatching work across a

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