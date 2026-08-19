NOAA Raises Odds of Below-Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in early August sharpened its forecast for a quiet 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, raising the probability of below-normal activity to 75% from the 55% it assigned in May and trimming its storm-count ranges as the season approaches its climatological peak in early September.

Major hurricanes rank among the costliest catastrophe events on insurers’ books, driving surges in comprehensive claims as flooding totals large numbers of vehicles, lifting catastrophe loss ratios and pushing water-damaged cars into the salvage stream. A revised outlook with a floor of zero major hurricanes points to lighter catastrophe-driven claim volume